Beware Gravesend council tax refund scam

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 April 2019

Some residents have received bogus emails saying they are due a council tax refund. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

Some residents have received bogus emails saying they are due a council tax refund. Photo: PA/Joe Giddens

PA Wire/PA Images

Gravesham Council says residents should be aware of a council tax scam.

The council has been told a number of residents have been contacted saying they are due to receive council tax refunds.

It is warning people to be aware of these texts, calls or emails as they are not from the council.

The texts, calls and emails tell residents they are due a refund for overpaying taxes in the wrong property band for years.

They are asked for bank details and a payment upfront to process the refund.

Stuart Bobby, director of corporate services at Gravesham Council, warned: “The council would not ask residents to make a payment to us to receive a refund.

“If any resident is in doubt they should contact our council tax team on 01474 33 77 00. This is a scam to defraud residents so please be aware.”

