Fire brigade renew warning after couple escape chip pan blaze

After an elderly couple had a near miss with a chip pan blaze, the fire brigade renew their warnings about these incidents Archant

As an elderly Dartford couple needed treatment for smoke inhalation after a chip pan fire, the brigade took the opportunity to renew their warnings about these common incidents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said their officers were called to a fire involving a chip pan alight in the home of a Dartford couple on Fernheath Way.

Crews arrived to find the couple, both in their 70s, displaying signs of minor smoke inhalation.

They used oxygen tanks to treat the couple and an ambulance was called for as a precaution.

The couple were thankfully first alerted to the fire by their working smoke alarm and were able to put out the fire themselves.

The cause of the fire was that the pan was left on a high heat on the hob and it self-ignited. The fire caused damage in the kitchen to the splash back, cooker hood and a cupboard next to the cooker.

You may also want to watch:

Renewing their warning about this sort of fire, they said unfortunately, over half of all the fires KFRS attends start in the kitchen and the majority are caused by unattended cooking, a build up of grease and fat on the cooker, or by kitchen mishaps, where items like tea towels or washing baskets have been left on the hob.

Firefighters have issued simple tips to stay safe if you're cooking, especially using chip pans:

- Keep an eye on your cooking and remember to switch off your cooker if you have to leave the room.

- Keep your cooker, grill and oven clean to avoid a build up of grease and fat that could start a fire.

- Fit a working smoke alarm on each floor of your home and test it weekly to ensure it provides early warning in the event of a fire.

- Use a timer for items placed in your oven or grill to remind when your food is done and to save it from burning.