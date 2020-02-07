Dartford Crossing: Warning to motorists of high winds on Sunday

Dartford Crossing. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Highways England has issued a warning to motorists that high winds could make driving in some places difficult, including the Dartford Crossing on Sunday.

The warning stretches across the south east especially for those in high-sided vehicles.

Specific hot spots for high winds include the A282 QE2 Bridge/Dartford Crossing, but also the Sheppey crossing, the M2 bridge at Medway and around Dover, including the A2 Jubilee Way.

Highways England is advising drivers across the South East to take care and be prepared for strong gales on Sunday February 9 that have the potential to disrupt journeys.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for these areas between 9am and 9pm on Sunday.

Road users, particularly drivers of high-sided HGVS, caravans and motorcycles, are advised to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys and pay particular attention to exposed locations such as coastal and high lying areas and bridges which could be affected by the high winds, said Highway England.

Strong winds will be widespread and last throughout much of Sunday with gusts hitting 60mph inland and 70 mph in coastal areas.

A spell of heavy rain will affect many regions for a time, making driving conditions particularly poor.

Highways England's head of road safety, Richard Leonard, said: "We're encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

"In high winds, there's a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we'd advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

"Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes."