Gravesend and Dartford snow

Amelia Adkins, 5, at The Warren, Gravesend, on Saturday morning. Picture: TONI ADKINS Archant

Snow finally arrived in Gravesend and Dartford last night as families took to their sledges early today.

Dangerous conditions were reported on the roads as heavy snowfall came at the tail end of the evening rush hour on Friday night lasting several hours.

Kent County Council (KCC) gritted major routes and warned motorists using Blue Bell Hill, near Gravesend, that it would close for several hours due to hazardous conditions.

Vehicles battled to make it up Marling Way, in Riverview Park, with men in a white Suzuki Jeep towing struggling cars some of the way. Vehicles on the A2 between Dartford and Gravesend also experienced dangerous conditions.

The snow appeared to slightly thaw overnight but there was still enough around in the morning for families to sledge at The Warren in Riverview Park, Gravesend, and other slopes,

Both Dartford and Greenhithe also saw snowfall as the wintry conditions continued to grip the country.

A level two cold weather alert was announced for Kent by the Met Office days earlier triggering actions in the NHS, public health, social care and other community organisations, to support vulnerable people at increased risk of harm.

Andrew Scott-Clark, KCC director for public health, said: “We appreciate that most people will be able to look after themselves but some members of the community need help. Basic advice can help everyone prepare, such as being ready to stay indoors, making sure there is enough food and medicine at home and ordering repeat prescriptions in plenty of time. Having a family member, friend or neighbour who can help out can be vital in cold weather – helping with anything from putting the bin out to collecting a prescription or doing some grocery shopping. Please be a good neighbour and rally round, take time to care for yourself, your family and others.”

For more information visit kent.gov.uk/winterhealth.