Appeal for witnesses to Dartford car crash after passenger dies

Police want to hear from any witnesses or people who may have dash cam footage of the accident in which a woman died.. Picture Kent Police Chief Constable Kent Police

A 20-year-old woman has died after a car crash in Dartford last night, Friday, June 28.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Serious Collision Investigation officers are appealing for information following a collision involving a black Vauxhall Meriva and a black VW Touareg at 11.43pm in East Hill near the junction with Sussex Road.

You may also want to watch:

A passenger in the Meriva, a 20-year-old woman from the Dartford area, was declared dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been made aware.

Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and have urged any witnesses who may have seen what happened or have dashcam footage of it to come forward.

Witnesses should call 01622 798538, quoting reference number HW/DC/69/19 with any information.