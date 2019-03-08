Search

Appeal for witnesses to Dartford car crash after passenger dies

PUBLISHED: 15:48 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 29 June 2019

Police want to hear from any witnesses or people who may have dash cam footage of the accident in which a woman died.. Picture Kent Police

Chief Constable Kent Police

A 20-year-old woman has died after a car crash in Dartford last night, Friday, June 28.

Serious Collision Investigation officers are appealing for information following a collision involving a black Vauxhall Meriva and a black VW Touareg at 11.43pm in East Hill near the junction with Sussex Road.

A passenger in the Meriva, a 20-year-old woman from the Dartford area, was declared dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been made aware.

Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and have urged any witnesses who may have seen what happened or have dashcam footage of it to come forward.

Witnesses should call 01622 798538, quoting reference number HW/DC/69/19 with any information.

