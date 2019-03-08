Search

Elton charity show in Dartford will raise cash for disadvantaged adults in Sidcup

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 November 2019

Jamie and the Jets will be performing Elton John hits in Dartford. Picture: Rockpix

Jamie and the Jets will be performing Elton John hits in Dartford. Picture: Rockpix

An Elton John charity show at the Mick Jagger Centre in Dartford is set to raise cash for disadvantaged adults.

Following the success of last year's Wrinklystock 7 charity concert, Jamie and The Jets present the Don't Shoot Me, I'm Not Really Elton John Show, featuring a full set of non-stop classic Elton hits including Your Song, Candle in the Wind, Bennie and The Jets, Saturday Night, Sad Songs, Nakita, Funeral For A Friend, Love Lies Bleeding, Take Me To The Pilot and Tiny Dancer.

Status Quo tribute act Just Supposin' are also playing capturing the raw energy of the original line-up.

Donations from the show will be made to The Friends of Carlton Centre, and The Celebrations Theatrical Group, both of which are in Sidcup offering care and support to adults with learning difficulties.

Tickets are £20 for this year's Wrinklystock 8 on December 6 from the MJC box office on 01322 291100.

