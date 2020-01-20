Search

Dartford woman's year of sport in memory of Mottingham brain tumour victim

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 January 2020

Wendy, right, supports her friend Karen as she prepares for a year of sporting events. Picture: Brain Tumour Research

A woman is doing at least one sports event each month this year to raise cash for brain tumour research in memory of a friend's husband.

Glenn McMahon died of a brain tumour. Picture: Wendy McMahonGlenn McMahon died of a brain tumour. Picture: Wendy McMahon

Karen McNamara, 53, from Dartford, started with a bracing sea swim at Dymchurch on New Year's Day.

The next one will be a two-day static cycle challenge at Broadway Shopping Centre in Bexleyheath, and will take place on February 8 and 9 in conjunction with Brain Tumour Research's annual On Yer Bike event.

Karen was inspired to embark on 12 months of fundraising by her good friend and former colleague, Wendy McMahon, from Mottingham.

Wendy's husband, Glenn McMahon, was 53 when he died in June 2015, having been diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in September 2013. Since his death Wendy has gone on to raise more than £60,000 in his memory.

Karen said: "Although I only met Glenn a handful of times, he absolutely knocked me back by how positive and upbeat he was despite his battle against all the odds.

"After Glenn passed away, Wendy's resilience continued to inspire me. I am in awe of how she has gone on to tirelessly campaign for Brain Tumour Research and set up the Glenn McMahon Foundation."

Husband, son, father and step-father, Glenn McMahon was diagnosed with a grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), after experiencing co-ordination problems on the golf course.

He married Wendy in February 2014 and, knowing their time together would be cut short, the couple set about making the most of their lives through travel, socialising and their mutual love of fine food.

After Glenn died, Wendy established The Glenn McMahon Foundation to raise funds and awareness for Brain Tumour Research in memory of her beloved husband.

Karen added: "Lots of the challenges I'm embarking on will be very physical, but I am definitely not a born athlete."

Janice Wright from Brain Tumour Reaearch, said: "Brain tumours kill more children, and adults under 40 than any other cancer, yet historically only one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease."

Donate via Karen's JustGiving at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/btr20for2020

