Thunderstorms and heavy showers could make driving in Gravesend and Dartford difficult today

PUBLISHED: 14:23 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:23 12 June 2019

A yellow weather warning has been issued by The Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

A yellow weather warning has been issued by The Met Office. Picture: Ken Mears

Rain is expected to continue in north and east Kent and a yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for this afternoon and evening.

Heavy showers and thunder are expected through the rest of the week which could lead to further difficult driving conditions, disruption to transport, localised surface water and river flooding.

The Met Office yellow warning means there is a low likelihood of medium impacts.

Mid Kent Highways says an area of rain is moving westwards from the continent bringing persistent rain to eastern and northern parts of Kent and continuing to spread northwards and a little westwards.

To the west of this area of rain, clearer skies have allowed heavy showers and thunderstorms to develop across parts of western Kent and Sussex.

These heavy showers and thunderstorms may also develop across other parts of south east England during the rest of Wednesday.

The big warning comes with news that where they do occur we may see 10-20 mm of rain in an hour and 30-40 mm in two to three hours.

These heavier showers are expected to gradually die out during the evening.

